Ukrainian Boeing 737 carrying 170 onboard crashes: What we know so far

All 170 onboard Ukrainian plane Boeing 737-800 were killed after the plane crashed near Tehran capital on Wednesday soon after its take-off. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International airport. Meanwhile, Tehran's national investigation department team is at the crash site and an investigation is underway.

Ukrainian plane 737-800 had taken off from Imam Khomeini International airport but crashed near the Tehran capital. The plane was carrying at least 170 passengers but initial reports say no one has survived in the incident.

As per initial reports, the airplane crashed due to some mechanical problem, however, nothing is confirmed at the moment.

The plane crashed in the outskirts of Tehran. An investigation team from the national investigation department is at the crash site in Tehran's southwestern outskirts.

The plane which took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport crashed between Parand and Shahriar.

The plane stopped sending data immediately after it took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for short to medium-range flights. Thousands of planes are used by airlines around the world.

Introduced in the late 1990s, it is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly 10 months following two deadly crashes.

A number of 737-800 aircraft have been involved in deadly accidents over the years.

