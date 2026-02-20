Kennedy Movie Review: Rahul Bhat anchors Anurag Kashyap's gloomy noir that struggles to sustain momentum

Movie Name: Kennedy

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Genre: Crime Thriller

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is the kind of film that sits with you in silence. It does not rush to impress, nor does it spell everything out. Instead, it lingers in dark corners, in unfinished conversations and in the tired eyes of its lead character. Led by Rahul Bhat, with Sunny Leone in a pivotal role, the film aims for something intimate and unsettling. It often succeeds in mood, though not always in its momentum to carry more burden of plots and subplots than it should.

Kennedy: Story

At its heart, Kennedy follows a former police officer who has been declared dead but is very much alive, operating as a contract killer in a city riddled with corruption. He barely sleeps or even speaks and walks like a man who has seen too much in life and expects too little.

The plot unwinds slowly, filling in gaps of his background and the world in which he moves. This is no conventional thriller, no tale of suspense and confrontation. It is more of a character study, examining the weight of guilt and the possibility of redemption. The trouble is not with the idea. A fallen cop operating in a grey area is rich territory. The trouble is with the speed. The story meanders at times, looping back on itself.

Kennedy: Writing and Direction

Anurag Kashyap clearly wants the audience to feel Kennedy's insomnia and emotional numbness. Long silences, dimly lit interiors and pauses between lines of dialogue all contribute to that effect. There are stretches where this restraint works beautifully. You find yourself leaning in, watching for the smallest flicker of emotion.

But there are also moments when the film feels too self-contained. Scenes stretch out just a little bit longer than they have to. Conversations suggest a depth without always realising it. The prose suggests systemic breakdown and moral corruption, but it doesn't probe these notions as keenly as it might have.

Still, there is sincerity in the approach. Kashyap is not trying to make a crowd-pleasing thriller. He is attempting something more introspective, even if it does not entirely come together.

Kennedy: Technical Aspects and Music

Visually, the film is striking. The atmosphere of the city is damp, dark and always exhausting. The wet streets and lighting make a setting that reflects Kennedy's illness. The cinematography is definitely one of the highlights of the movie, pulling you into its dark world.

The sound effects are also worth praising. At times, the absence of music is more effective than having a dramatic score. The background sounds fill the silence, adding to the tension. When the background music is added, it is subtle.

But the editing could have been more polished. The deliberate pacing is a stylistic choice, but a few more cuts could have made the story feel less weighed down.

Kennedy: Acting

The film is sustained by Rahul Bhat's performance. His performance is low-key, introspective and controlled. He does not resort to monologues or express his emotions openly. Instead, he leaves it to the audience to deduce. There is a sense of fatigue in his movements, a sense of resignation in his eyes and a vulnerability that makes Kennedy more than just an antihero. It is a performance that sustains your interest even when the script goes awry. Bhat convinces you of the character’s fatigue and moral dilemma.

Sunny Leone surprises you with her restraint. She brings a warmth that dilutes the dark tone of the film. Her character adds a sense of emotional depth to the film, and there are moments that feel earthy and real. The chemistry between her and Bhat is subtle, but it is one of the most effective elements of the film.

Kennedy: The Underwhelming Aspects

Where the movie falters is in its pacing and storytelling focus. The slow-burning effect sometimes becomes a stall. Certain elements of the film seem to be repetitive, as if it were more interested in mood than in development.

The themes of corruption and redemption are still a bit on the surface. The themes are there, but they are not always explored to a satisfactory level of depth or intensity. This results in a lack of escalation of the emotional stakes.

The movie sometimes seems to be stuck in its own atmosphere. While this is a good thing in terms of maintaining a consistent tone, a few changes in tone could have been beneficial.

Kennedy: Verdict

Kennedy is a thoughtful, visually interesting movie with a solid lead performance. It aspires to psychological complexity rather than action and this is something that should be commended.

But the pacing issues and sometimes meandering script hold it back from realising its full potential. It leaves behind striking images and a memorable performance, but not the emotional impact one might hope for. It is a film that will appeal to those who appreciate slow, introspective noir. For others, it may feel distant.

We are giving Kennedy 2.5 out of 5 stars.

