  Ukraine launches massive attack with 144 drones on Russia, one killed and several flights cancelled

Ukraine launches massive attack with 144 drones on Russia, one killed and several flights cancelled

This is the second Ukrainian drone attack on Russia in September - Kyiv launched 158 drones targeting a dozen areas earlier this month.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Moscow Updated on: September 10, 2024 13:01 IST
A multi-storey residential building damaged in Ukraine's
Image Source : AP A multi-storey residential building damaged in Ukraine's drone attack on Tuesday

Moscow: Ukraine struck Moscow and western Russia in one of the largest-ever attacks including over 140 drones, killing at least one woman, wrecking dozens of homes and forcing the closure of major airports in the capital, according to Russian officials. Most of the drones were shot down by Russia - 20 over Moscow and 124 in other regions.

Three of Moscow's four airports were closed for air traffic following the attacks, Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsia said. A major road leading to the capital was partially closed. The drone attacks damaged at least two high-rise apartment buildings in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region, setting flats on fire, said Moscow's governor Andrei Vorobyov.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

