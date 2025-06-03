Ukraine launches major attack in latest strike, destroys Crimean bridge with 1,100 kg underwater explosives Ukraine's latest underwater explosive attack severely damages the strategically vital Crimean Bridge, disrupting Russian military logistics and economic ties.

New Delhi:

Within 72 hours of a previous assault, Ukraine’s military launched another significant attack on Russian infrastructure by planting 1,100 kilograms of underwater explosives on the Crimean Bridge. The explosion caused extensive damage to the bridge, though the full extent is yet to be assessed. This attack follows Ukraine’s June 1 drone strikes that reportedly destroyed five Russian army bases and claimed the destruction of 41 Russian fighter jets.

Use of TNT explosives in latest attack

According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), TNT explosives were used in the recent strike. The attack aimed at causing major damage to the Crimean Bridge, a critical link between Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine has targeted this bridge multiple times in an ongoing effort to disrupt Russian control over the region.

Strategic importance of the Crimean Bridge

The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Strait Bridge, holds immense strategic significance for both Russia and Ukraine. It serves as a vital connection between mainland Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. This bridge symbolizes Russia’s control over Crimea since its annexation in 2014 and is a key target for Ukraine aiming to weaken Russia’s foothold.

Main supply route for Russian military

The bridge is the primary route used by the Russian military to transport troops, weapons, and supplies to Crimea and southern Ukraine. Damaging or destroying this infrastructure disrupts Russia’s military logistics and supply chains, dealing a significant blow to Russian operations in the region.

History and symbolism of the bridge

Constructed in 2018, the Crimean Bridge was built to solidify Russia’s annexation of Crimea, which is considered illegal by Ukraine and much of the international community. For Ukraine and Western nations, the bridge stands as a symbol of occupation and Russian aggression. Targeting it sends a strong message to Russia and the global community about the resistance against the annexation.

Economic and civilian impact of the bridge

Beyond military importance, the bridge supports commerce and tourism, connecting Crimea’s economy closely with Russia. Damage to the bridge affects not only military logistics but also Russia’s economic activities and the daily lives of civilians in Crimea, amplifying the impact of Ukraine’s strikes.