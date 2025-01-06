Moscow is getting what it deserves: Ukraine launches counterattack in Russia's Kursk

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right)

Ukraine launched a counterattack in Russia's Kursk region on Sunday as it warned "Moscow is getting what it deserves". Ukrainian authorities said that Ukraine had carried out surprise attacks against Russian forces in several areas in the Kursk region. Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, in a post on Telegram, shared, "Kursk region, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves."

Last year, the Ukrainian forces conducted an incursion into Kursk. Ukraine controls a substantial portion of the territory it took despite the collaborating efforts of Russian forces and North Korean soldiers to vacate the region, ANI reports.

Here's what Russian Defence Ministry says

A statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday confirms the counterattacks carried out by Ukrainian forces to stop a Russian offensive, CNN reports citing TASS news agency. The Russian Defence Ministry claims that air power had been used against Ukrainian forces in several areas.

In an announcement on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russia forces faced huge casualties, as he said that Moscow lost up to a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers in battles near Makhnovka village.

The Kursk offensive at the time of its launch took allies of Russia and Ukraine by surprise. Ukrainian troops advanced quickly, and although, Russia eventually started to push their forces back, the line of control has not changed dramatically in the past few months.

Will urge allies to boost Ukraine's air defences: Zelenskyy

Moreover, Zelenskyy says that he will urge allies to boost Ukraine's air defences at a meeting of the Ramstein group at Ramstein Air Base this week in Germany. US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin will attend the meeting, which originally had been scheduled for October with US President Joe Biden present. The session was postponed in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton striking the state of Florida.

Additionally, the Biden administration is pressing to send as much military aid as possible to Ukraine. However, Trump claimed during his election campaign that he could end the nearly 3-year-old war in one day, and his comments have raised questions over whether Washngton will continue to back Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies)

