UK PM Starmer issues tough warning on illegal immigration amid expansion of deportation scheme

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a stern warning to illegal immigrants, stating that those entering the country unlawfully will face immediate detention and deportation. This strong message comes alongside the UK government's recent expansion of its "Deport Now, Appeal Late" scheme, which has grown from 8 to 23 countries, including India, as part of broader efforts to tighten border security and reform immigration laws.

"If you come to this country illegally, you will face detention and return. If you commit a crime here, we will deport you as soon as possible," Starmer said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He emphasised that foreign criminals have exploited Britain’s immigration system for years, often remaining in the country for extended periods while their appeals drag on. "That ends now," he declared.

The UK Home Office announced that under the expanded scheme, foreign nationals from the listed countries will be deported before they can appeal their removals, with appeals to be heard remotely via video link. This policy aims to speed up the removal of foreign criminals, ease overcrowding in detention centres and prisons, and reduce taxpayer expenses.

Originally reinstated in 2023 by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the deportation scheme previously included countries like Albania, Nigeria, Estonia, and Kosovo. The recent inclusion of India, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Kenya, and Uganda reflects the government’s commitment to cracking down on illegal immigration.

Starmer has also condemned illegal work, stating that hundreds of delivery riders working unlawfully have been arrested across the UK. The government has invested £5 million to strengthen immigration enforcement.

In coordination with French President Emmanuel Macron, Starmer recently agreed on a “one in, one out” returns treaty to send back migrants arriving in the UK by small boats, part of an 11-month pilot program aimed at curbing dangerous Channel crossings.

The Prime Minister described illegal migration as a "business" run by criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable people and risking lives. "My government is putting an end to this vile trade with a groundbreaking returns deal, smashing the business model and securing our borders," Starmer said firmly.