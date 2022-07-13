UK PM Race: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak wins first round with maximum votes; 2 candidates knocked out

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian-origin former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is among the top contenders for the next PM of the UK.

UK Prime Minister Race: Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister as two candidates were eliminated, reports said.

A total of 8 candidates were shortlisted to replace Boris Johnson as next UK Prime Minister, out of which two have been eliminated, leaving the competition between six candidates.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi failed to reach the threshold of 30 votes by Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the contest.

Further rounds of voting will take place Thursday and, if needed, next week, until just two candidates remain.

The final two contenders will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The winner is scheduled to be announced on September 5 and will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.

