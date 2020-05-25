UK coronavirus death toll rises to 36,793 after 118 patients died

Image Source : AP A partial view of a near empty beach with deckchairs as the hot weather cools following scenes of people flocking to parks and beaches after lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus were eased, in Brighton, England, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

As 118 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Saturday afternoon, the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country rose to 36,793 on Sunday. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Chairing Sunday's Downing Street daily press briefing, Johnson confirmed that primary schools in England will partially reopen from June 1, including the reception, year one, and year six in primary schools.

He added that he intends for secondary schools to provide "some contact" for year 10 and year 12 students to help them to prepare for exams next year from June 15.

"By opening schools to more pupils in this limited way we are taking a deliberate cautious step," he told reporters, noting that the government "wants to start getting our children back into the classroom in a way that is as manageable and as safe as possible."

Acknowledging that a June 1 opening may not be possible for all schools, Johnson said the government will continue to support and work with the sector.

Responding to the reported "breach of lockdown measures" of his top adviser Dominic Cummings, Johnson said Cummings acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity".

As to the vaccine development, Johnson said he wants to see a "much more international approach" to the coronavirus pandemic and a vaccine will be developed "all the faster if we collaborate across countries".

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage