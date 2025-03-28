UAE releases over 500 Indian nationals ahead of Ramadan, clemency granted to 1,518 prisoners President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan order the release of 1,295 inmates, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum granted clemency to 1,518 prisoners.

Ahead of Ramadan, UAE showed a significant gesture of mercy and pardoned prisoners at a large-scale. As per the official orders, among those who are granted clemency, over 500 prisoners are Indian nationals. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,295 inmates, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum granted clemency to 1,518 prisoners. The orders were implemented in late February.

The clemency applies to individuals of various nationalities who were held in Dubai's correctional and punitive facilities. Attorney General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that the decision reflects Sheikh Mohammed's dedication to offering a fresh start to those who have served their sentences.

Legal procedures underway

Attorney General of Dubai also confirmed that following the clemency, Dubai Public Prosecution, in coordination with Dubai Police, has already begun implementing the legal procedures for their release. The pardon is aimed at allowing them to reunite with their families and reintegrate into society.

The gesture of clemency underscores UAE's commitment to justice, compassion, and strengthening diplomatic ties with India. UAE has continued its annual tradition of pardoning prisoners during Ramadan. This act serves as a powerful symbol of mercy and reconciliation, aligning with the spirit of the Holy Month.

Government to settle financial obligations

Along with pardoning the prisoners, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's government has also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners. This initiative aims to ease the challenges faced by inmates and their families, promoting stability within households and allowing them to start fresh without financial burdens.

As part of the UAE's longstanding tradition, the annual Ramadan pardons reflect the country's commitment to mercy and second chances. Aligned with the values of the Holy Month, the move emphasizes forgiveness, compassion, and rehabilitation. Additionally, the mass release helps reduce prison populations, contributing to enhanced social stability.