UAE expands visa-on-arrival facility for Indians, check eligibility criteria, visa fees

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image used for representational purposes.

Travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) just became easy as the Middle Eastern country expanded its visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals by including travellers with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards from six more countries on the eligibility list. UAE’s new visa policy will allow more Indian passport holders to obtain a visa on arrival.

Under the UAE’s visa policy, Indians with green cards from six countries including Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada will be allowed access to the visa-on-arrival facility in the UAE.

The Arab nation already had this policy for Indian nationals holding valid documentation from the United States, European Union member states, and the United Kingdom. The move comes in bid to boost tourism to the UAE.

Check eligibility criteria:

Indian nationals must have a valid ordinary passport with at least six months validity from the date of arrival.

They should possess a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from any of the eligible countries.

Upon meeting these requirements, individuals must pay the visa fee at the UAE immigration checkpoints upon arrival.

Visa Fees:

UAE has categorised the visa fees in three categories for eligible Indian travellers.