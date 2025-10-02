Two Delta planes collide while taxiing at New York's LaGuardia Airport, one injured | Video Flight 5047 had just arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, when the wing of flight 5155, preparing to depart to Roanoke, Virginia, collided with the nose of their aircraft.

New York:

Two Delta planes full of passengers and crew collided at low speed while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Wednesday night, injuring one person. The incident took place at 9:58 pm between two Canadair CRJ-900 regional jets, operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.

The incident resulted in one aircraft suffering significant damage, with part of its wing reportedly detached. A video capturing the aftermath is circulating widely on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Flight 5047 had just arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, when the wing of flight 5155, preparing to depart to Roanoke, Virginia, collided with the nose of their aircraft, according to CNN.

Passengers on board described the incident as happening soon after landing. "They were taxiing to the gate at LGA after landing at CLT when they were struck by another Delta regional jet that was taxiing by," a CBS News producer onboard flight DL5047 said.

The flight from Charlotte had 57 passengers onboard and the flight to Roanoke had 28 passengers, according to Delta. They were taken to the terminal by bus and were offered a hotel room and meals.

One flight attendant injured

According to air traffic control audio, the pilot of flight 5155 reported that a flight attendant sustained a knee injury during the collision. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the airport, confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The Port Authority says the incident did not impact airport operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to launch an investigation into the collision.