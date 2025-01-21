Turkiye: 10 dead, 32 injured after hotel with 234 guests catches fire in Bolu province | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Hotel reduces into ashes after it catches fire

At least 10 people were killed and around 32 injured in a massive fire incident that took place in a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkiye on Tuesday. The hotel caught fire at around 3:30 am in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Two of the victims died after jumping from the building in a panic, Gov. Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency. Private NTV television said some people tried to climb down from their rooms using sheets and blankets. There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, he said.

Survivors share their horrific experiences

Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor at the hotel, said he was asleep when the fire erupted and he rushed out of the building. He told NTV television that he then helped some 20 guests out of the hotel.

He said the hotel was engulfed in smoke, making it difficult for guests to locate the fire escape.

“I cannot reach some of my students. I hope they are OK,” the ski instructor told the station.

Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire. The government appointed six prosecutors to lead an investigation into the fire. NTV television suggested that the wooden cladding on the exterior of the hotel, in a chalet-style design, may have accelerated the spread of the fire.

The 161-room hotel is on the side of a cliff, hampering efforts to combat the flames, the station also reported.

NTV showed a smoke-blackened lobby, its glass entrance and windows smashed, its wooden reception desk charred and a chandelier crashed to the ground.

Kartalkaya is a popular ski resort in the Koroglu mountains, some 300 kilometres east of Istanbul. The fire occurred during the school semester break when hotels in the region are packed. Aydin's office said 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were sent to the site.

Meanwhile, a natural gas explosion at a hotel at another ski resort in central Turkiye, injured four people.

The explosion took place at the Yildiz Mountain Winter Sports Center in Sivas province. Two alpine skiers and their instructor were slightly injured while another instructor received second-degree burns on the hands and face, the Sivas governor's office said.

(With AP inputs)

