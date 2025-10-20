Turkish cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway into sea; two killed A cargo plane from Dubai skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport and landed in the sea. Two people in a ground vehicle died.

New Delhi:

A Boeing 747 cargo aircraft arriving from Dubai veered off the north runway at Hong Kong International Airport and skidded into the sea early Monday morning at around 3:50 a.m. The aircraft, operated by Turkish carrier AirACT for Emirates SkyCargo, was flying under flight number EK9788 from Al Maktoum International Airport.

According to Hong Kong police, two people in an airport ground vehicle were killed in the crash. The exact circumstances of their deaths are still under investigation. All four crew members on board the aircraft were rescued from the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. Their current condition has not been disclosed.

North runway closed

The north runway, where the crash occurred, has been temporarily closed. However, Hong Kong International Airport’s other two runways remain operational to minimize disruptions at one of Asia’s busiest air hubs.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department confirmed it is in contact with the airline and other relevant parties. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.