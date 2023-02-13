Monday, February 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Over 34,000 killed, another 4.7 magnitude quake hits Turkiye's Kahramanmaras
Live now

Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Over 34,000 killed, another 4.7 magnitude quake hits Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE UPDATES: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of last Monday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ankara (Turkey) Updated on: February 13, 2023 8:00 IST
Turkey Syria earthquake live updates, Turkey Syria earthquake updates, Turkey Syria earthquake map,
Image Source : AP. People stand by a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey.

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE UPDATES: The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone past 34,000 as rescue efforts continue, reported CNN. It reached at least 34,179 on Sunday. The death toll in Turkey has reached 29,605, said the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM. The confirmed death toll in Syria is 4,574. That number includes more than 3,160 in opposition-held parts of northwestern Syria, according to the health ministry of the Salvation Government governance authority.The Syrian death toll also includes 1,414 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to the state news agency SANA. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) says it is waiting for final approval to send crossline deliveries into northwest Syria, where rebel groups in the country's long-running civil war control territory and aid deliveries have faced obstacles, reported CNN. The WHO hopes its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will soon be able to travel into the rebel-held areas hit by the devastating earthquake, the organization said Sunday. Tedros and a team of top WHO officials arrived in Aleppo on Saturday on a humanitarian aid flight carrying over USD 290,000 worth of trauma emergency and surgical kits.

Latest World News

Live updates :Turkey-Syria earthquake

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 13, 2023 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Process underway to send mortal remains of Indian who lost his life in Turkey earthquake: Indian Ambassador

    Terming the development "unfortunate," indias-ambassador-to-turkey">India's Ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul said that the mortal remains of the only Indian, who went missing and later found dead in a hotel, are in the process of being sent to his family member in Uttarakhand. Paul said that it is s "very unfortunate" that the only missing Indian national was found dead yesterday. "We are in the process of earliest transportation of his mortal remains to India," he told ANI.Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, was on a business trip to Turkey at the time of the earthquake. His mortal remains were found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya. He had left Kotdwar on 23 January.In addition, the ambassador said, "Indian embassy in turkey is in direct touch with the victim's family."The Indian embassy in Turkey is in talks with the Turkish Government about the clearance and other documentation work to send the mortal remains as soon as possible through commercial flights.

     

  • Feb 13, 2023 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Syria opens 275 shelters to host earthquake victims: Ministry

    A total of 275 shelters have been opened across Syria, hosting victims of the earthquake that hit the country on February 6, the Ministry of Local Administration and Environment said. In a short statement, the Ministry on Sunday said that 235 shelters were opened in the northern Aleppo province, 32 in the northwestern province of Latakia, five in Hama province, and two in Tartous province. The statement spelled no details about the situation in the rebel-held areas in Idlib province and the northern countryside of Aleppo, Xinhua news agency reported. According to the Syrian Health ministry, the death toll has risen to 1,414 and the wounded to 2,349 as of Sunday evening. The UN said on Friday that the earthquake in Syria had displaced 5.3 million people. Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the death toll could be more than 5,300 in Syria, and the number could rise to as many as 7,000 as many people are still buried under the rubble. Rescuers carry out rescue operation with rescue dogs in Adiyaman, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 17,000, according to latest data.

  • Feb 13, 2023 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Turkey

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of last Monday. "A magnitude 4.7, 24 km SSE of Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Time 00:03 hrs; Location: 37.390°N 37.048°E; Depth: 15.7," USGS reported.

  • Feb 13, 2023 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Waiting for final approval to send crossline deliveries into northwest Syria: WHO

    The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is waiting for final approval to send crossline deliveries into northwest Syria, where rebel groups in the country's long-running civil war control territory and aid deliveries have faced obstacles, reported CNN. The WHO hopes its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will soon be able to travel into the rebel-held areas hit by the devastating earthquake, the organization said Sunday. Tedros and a team of top WHO officials arrived in Aleppo on Saturday on a humanitarian aid flight carrying over USD 290,000 worth of trauma emergency and surgical kits.

  • Feb 13, 2023 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Death toll surpasses 34,000 amid continuous rescue, relief operations

    The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone past 34,000 as rescue efforts continue, reported CNN. It reached at least 34,179 on Sunday. The death toll in Turkey has reached 29,605, said the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM. The confirmed death toll in Syria is 4,574. That number includes more than 3,160 in opposition-held parts of northwestern Syria, according to the health ministry of the Salvation Government governance authority.The Syrian death toll also includes 1,414 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to the state news agency SANA. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News