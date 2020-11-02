Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 62; over 200 still in hospitals

Image Source : AP Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Rescue teams on Saturday ploughed through concrete blocs and debris of eight collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing dozens Hundreds of others were injured.

The death toll in the earthquake that struck Turkey's western province Izmir has climbed to 62, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkey (AFAD) said. A total of 940 people were wounded at the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea off the Seferihisar district on Friday, the AFAD noted in a written statement, adding 218 citizens are still under treatment in hospitals.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing in the debris of eight collapsed buildings across the province, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca said on his Twitter account that so far, 104 people were rescued from under the debris.

According to Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, the number of damaged buildings was 400 across the province.

The Izmir municipality has established several tent centers across the province, continuously distributing food and other supplies for people in need.

The mayor said some laundry centers were also set up to meet the hygiene needs of those living in tents.

(With IANS inputs)

