Tulsi Gabbard supports India after Pahalgam attack: 'We are with you as you hunt down terrorists' After the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard strongly condemned the Islamist assault and affirmed that the United States stands with India.

New Delhi:

In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 Hindu civilians, the United States has issued a powerful message of solidarity with India—one that resounds with both grief and resolve. American leaders across the political spectrum have not only condemned the brutality but have also pledged unwavering support for India’s quest for justice.

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was among the first to publicly denounce the attack, using her platform on X (formerly Twitter) to convey heartfelt sympathy and unflinching support. “We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam,” she wrote.

“My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack.” Her words struck a chord with millions across India and the Indian diaspora, capturing both the sorrow and the righteous anger provoked by the tragedy. This strong stance was echoed by U.S. State Department Spokesperson

Tammy Bruce, who emphasised America’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms. “As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism,” she said. “We pray for the lives of those lost and for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice. India has every right to pursue justice relentlessly — and the United States will be at its side throughout.”

President Donald Trump, speaking both officially and through a personal message on Truth Social, reiterated that America’s partnership with India is not just diplomatic, but deeply rooted in shared values. “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies.

Our hearts are with you all—and we are with you as you hunt down those responsible.” In a direct telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi, President Trump expressed his condolences and reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to supporting India through action, not just words. “He conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” confirmed Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. “India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, stating that America would back any steps taken by India to bring the perpetrators to justice, while urging the international community to isolate the forces that harbor and fund terrorism.“Prime Minister Modi’s strong leadership in this hour of grief matters,” Vance noted. “We support India’s resolve—and stand united as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous crime.”

The attack, which specifically targeted Hindu pilgrims, has sparked nationwide mourning and global condemnation. In a powerful speech from Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a pledge that justice would be swift and uncompromising. “India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” he declared. “We are united in grief and united in our determination.”

The resounding and unified response from the United States has not gone unnoticed. It reinforces the deep strategic and emotional bond between the two nations, particularly in times of crisis. With the words, “We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack,” the United States has made clear that India will not stand alone in its fight against terror.