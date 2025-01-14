UK anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq resigns amid links to ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, second right, and Tulip Siddiq, left.

Britain's anti-corruption minister, Tulip Siddiq, resigned on Tuesday, facing mounting pressure over a relationship with her cousin, Bangladesh's ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issue. Siddiq said though he cleared any wrongdoing, the controversy has been a "distraction" from the government’s work.

Siddique, 42, who was appointed Economic Secretary at the Treasury after the Labour Party’s victory in July, turned himself in to the government's ethics watchdog earlier this month. The transfer followed reports of links to London properties linked to Hasina and her associates and ongoing corruption investigations in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed regret over his resignation, and after the ethics watchdog insisted it had found no evidence of ministerial breaches or financial impropriety, he left the door open for it Siddique to return to power, saying, "The door will remain open because you are moving forward."

Controversy about family ties

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s longest-serving Prime Minister, was ousted in August 2024 after a civil uprising that left hundreds dead. Currently living in India, Hasina faces numerous legal issues, including charges of crimes against humanity. In 2013, the Siddiq’s family was implicated in an anti-corruption probe into alleged embezzlement linked to the Bangladesh-Russia nuclear power deal, but Siddique denied any involvement.

The government’s independent ethics adviser, Laurie Magnus, confirmed that Siddiq had no official role in discussions between Bangladesh and Russia and found no evidence of improprieties related to her use of London apartments tied to Hasina’s associates. However, Magnus noted that Siddiq’s close familial ties to Bangladesh’s political landscape posed reputational risks

Political ramifications

The resignation comes as a blow to Starmer’s government, with Siddiq’s departure marking a high-profile challenge to Labour’s recent political momentum. The controversy underscores the challenges faced by officials with close ties to politically volatile regions. While Siddiq’s resignation seeks to mitigate further distractions, the broader implications of her links to Bangladesh’s political turmoil continue to attract scrutiny.

