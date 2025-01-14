Hamas likely to release 33 hostages in first phase of ceasefire-hostage deal: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hamas likely to release 33 hostages.

In a significant development amid war, Hamas is expected to release 33 hostages in the first phase of the ceasefire-hostage agreement being negotiated in Doha in relation to the situation in Gaza, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two Israeli officials.

According to CNN, Israel believes most of the 33 hostages are alive, although some deceased hostages may also be included in the initial release. Hamas and its allies still hold 94 hostages, including at least 34 who are believed to be dead, following the October 7, 2023, attacks. The parties appear close to finalising the agreement, and Israel is ready to implement it immediately after it is signed.

A diplomat involved in the talks stated that a final round of discussions is scheduled in Doha on Tuesday, CNN reported. This release would mark the first phase of the agreement, as negotiations for the second phase, aimed at ending the war, are set to begin on the 16th day of the deal's implementation.

According to CNN, the latest proposals include Israeli forces maintaining a presence along the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border during the first phase and negotiations over the size of a buffer zone inside Gaza have also been a point of contention. While Hamas wants a zone of 300-500 meters from the border, Israel is seeking a 2,000-meter zone.

The plan also includes allowing residents of northern Gaza to return but with unspecified security measures in place and Palestinian prisoners linked to the killing of Israelis would not be released into the West Bank but instead to Gaza or other countries, CNN reported, citing the Israeli official.

As per CNN, the breakthrough in the talks occurred late Sunday during the meeting between Israeli Mossad Director David Barnea and mediators in Doha. An Israeli official stated that an agreement could be imminent, but it must first pass through Israel's security and government cabinets and allow time for potential challenges in the Supreme Court.

"There is talk of an agreement in the near future--it is impossible to say whether it is a matter of hours or days," the official said, as quoted by CNN. While there is growing optimism, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged caution and reiterated its commitment to bringing all hostages home.

Israel began its military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, attacks, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and 250 people taken hostage, as per CNN. Since then, the Israeli military has reportedly killed at least 46,565 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, with over 100,000 others injured.

(With Inputs From ANI)