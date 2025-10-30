Trump, Xi begin high-stakes talks in South Korea's Busan amid escalating tariff dispute In recent days, US officials have hinted that Trump will hold off on imposing an additional 100 per cent tax on Chinese imports. Beijing, meanwhile, has shown signs of compromise by considering an easing of rare earth export limits and resuming soybean purchases from the US.

Seoul:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea's Busan amid trade tensions. The high-stakes meeting comes as both nations seek to prevent further economic fallout from their tariff disputes. This face-to-face meeting between the two leaders is being held after six years on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The last time the two leaders met was during Trump's first term.

Trump’s renewed tariff measures during his second term and China’s counteraction through restrictions on rare earth exports have strained relations. However, both sides appear keen to find common ground to protect their own economies.

"We are going to have a very successful meeting. He is a very tough negotiator, that is not good. We know each other well. We have always had a great relationship," Trump said during meeting with Jinping.

Signs of compromise from both sides

In recent days, US officials have hinted that Trump will hold off on imposing an additional 100 per cent tax on Chinese imports. Beijing, meanwhile, has shown signs of compromise by considering an easing of rare earth export limits and resuming soybean purchases from the US.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea, Trump said he might reduce earlier tariffs linked to China’s role in fentanyl production. “I expect to be lowering that because I believe they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” he said, adding that relations with China were improving.

The talks between the two leaders are scheduled to begin at 11 am in Busan, about 76 kilometres from Gyeongju, the main venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“Very much looking forward to my meeting with President Xi of China. It will take place in a few hours!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump shares post on Truth Social ahead of meeting with Jinping

Officials from the two nations met earlier this week in Kuala Lumpur to prepare for an upcoming meeting between their leaders. Following the talks, China’s chief trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, said that a “preliminary consensus” had been reached. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed this, describing the outcome as “a very successful framework.”

US to help South Korea build nuclear-powered submarine

Meanwhile, Trump announced that the US would be helping South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine by providing technical support.

South Korea President Lee Jae Myung said that if South Korea was equipped with nuclear-powered submarines, that it could help US activities in the region.