Trump and Xi show signs of easing tensions and a 'fantastic deal' at critical US-China talks in South Korea Trump is meeting face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, a chance for the leaders of the world's two largest economies to stabilise relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.

Seoul:

US President Donald Trump called Xi Jinping a "tough negotiator" while expressing optimism over a "fantastic deal" as he met the Chinese President after six years for high-stakes talks on trade and tariffs in South Korea on Thursday. The Chinese president echoes similar opitmism, saying that it normal for world's two biggest economies to have friction, but China and the US should build a strong foundation and help each other prosper.

Trump is meeting face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, a chance for the leaders of the world's two largest economies to stabilise relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.

Going to have a great relationship: Trump

"We are going to have a very successful meeting. He is a very tough negotiator, that is not good. We know each other well. We have always had a great relationship," Trump said as he shook hands with Xi in Busan.

Trump further said that it was an honour to meet Xi and that they have been friends for a long time, adding that Washington and Beijing will agree on more things during the meeting.

"It's a great honour to be with a friend of mine, really for a long time now. The very, very distinguished and respected President of China. We've already agreed to a lot of things, and we'll agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it's an honour to have you with us."

What Xi Jinping said during the meeting with Trump

Xi also showed signs of easing the trade tensions between the two largest economies, and that they must be partners and friends. The Chinese president stated that they are prepared to keep working with the United States. He noted that "it is natural to have friction," but emphasised that the relationship should remain on the correct path.

Xi also said China's development goes along with Trump's Make America Great Again vision and that the two countries should help each other prosper together.

"In the face of winds, waves, and challenges, you and I, at the helm of China-U.S. relations, should stay the right course and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-U.S. relations. I always believe that China's development goes hand in hand with your vision to Make America Great Again. Our two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together. Over the years, I have stated in public many times that China and the United States should be partners and friends. This is what history has taught us," the Chinese president said.