Trump-Xi meeting possible in April amidst trade tensions: Report US President Donald Trump may visit China in April for talks with Xi Jinping amid rising trade tensions. The meeting could shape US-China relations, tariffs, and diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump could visit China as early as April, despite ongoing trade tensions and a tariff war between the two economic giants, a new report suggested. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), preliminary discussions regarding Trump’s potential visit have taken place, but it remains unclear whether any concrete progress has been made.

Challenges in diplomatic dialogue

A source within the Chinese government told SCMP that diplomatic communication with Washington has become more challenging under Trump’s leadership due to drastic changes in the US administration.

"It is more difficult for Beijing officials to talk to their counterparts in Washington now than during the Biden administration," the source was quoted as saying.

Trump keen on hosting Xi at Mar-a-Lago

A second Chinese source confirmed that active discussions are underway for a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, though the dates have not been finalized.

The report further claims that Trump has expressed interest in hosting Xi at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a location where he previously hosted the Chinese leader in 2017. However, Beijing prefers a more formal meeting, either in China or the United States.

For President Xi, hosting Trump shortly after China’s annual legislative sessions would be seen as a diplomatic achievement, the source added.

Trump's China visit within 100 days?

Speculation about Trump’s visit to China within his first 100 days in office has been circulating in recent media reports.

During his first term, Trump visited China in November 2017, receiving a grand welcome in Beijing. However, months later, he initiated a trade war against China, imposing heavy tariffs. His successor, Joe Biden, did not visit China during his presidency.

US-China trade war escalates

Any meeting between Trump and Xi would take place against the backdrop of rising trade tensions.

Recently, Trump announced measures to double tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting retaliatory actions from Beijing. In addition, a US investigation into China’s trade practices, ordered by Trump, is set to conclude by April, potentially leading to further trade actions.

Despite these tensions, Trump has hinted at negotiations, stating in February that a new trade agreement with China is “possible.”

US focus on Ukraine before China policy shift

A US official told SCMP that signs of Trump’s next move on China could emerge soon.

“Right now, Trump’s team is quiet on China because they have fewer staff—only half compared to his first term. They are focusing on Ukraine, as Trump believes he can resolve the issue soon,” the source revealed.

The official added that once Ukraine is handled, the Trump administration will shift its focus to China, potentially setting the stage for a significant US-China diplomatic engagement in the coming months.