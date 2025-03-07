Trump warns of imposing sanctions, tariffs on Russia, days after Oval Office spat with Zelensky The heated exchange between the Ukrainian President and Donald Trump led to the rest of Zelenskyy's White House visit being canceled and called into question how much the United States will still support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's 2022 invasion.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he is "strongly considering" sanctions and tariffs on Russia in hopes of forcing a settlement to the war in Ukraine. Trump’s statement comes days after his spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The argument in the Oval Office was broadcast globally.

It led to the rest of Zelenskyy's White House visit being canceled and called into question how much the United States will still support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's 2022 invasion.

Trump on Friday said in a post on Truth Social that they could remain in place “until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached”. The post came as Trump faces criticism for increasing pressure on Ukraine to reach a deal while downplaying or even denying Russia's responsibility for starting the war with its invasion three years ago.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," Trump added.

Zelenskyy calls Oval Office spat with Trump 'regrettable’

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Zelensky said the Oval Office blowup with US President Donald Trump last week was “regrettable,” adding that he stands ready to work under Trump's “strong leadership” to get a lasting peace.

Zelenskyy's remarks in an apparent effort to placate Trump came in a social media post on X, hours after the White House announced a pause military aid to Ukraine that is critical to fighting Russia's invasion. He also said Ukraine is ready to sign a lucrative deal on rare-earth minerals and security with Washington.

In an apparent reference to Trump's criticism following the contentious White House meeting on Friday that Zelensky does not want a peace deal, the Ukrainian leader said, “None of us want an endless war.”

"Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he said.

The meeting "did not go the way it was supposed to be," Zelenskyy said. "It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."