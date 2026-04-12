Trump warns China with 50% tariff threat if it sends arms to Iran

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has reissued his signature economic threats following the collapse of US-Iran peace talks, targeting both Iran and China over escalating tensions. Speaking on Fox News, Trump warned that China could face a staggering 50% tariff on goods entering the United States if it is found to be assisting Iran militarily.

During the interview, Trump was asked about reports suggesting that China is preparing to deliver air defense systems to Iran, a move that could complicate efforts to maintain peace in the region. "I doubt they would do that... but if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff, which is a staggering amount," Trump said.

Beijing facilitating transfer of weapons to Tehran

This comes amid concerns that Beijing may be facilitating the transfer of weapons to Tehran, specifically shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADs), which have been used to target US military aircraft. The potential weapons shipment could have significant implications for U.S. security interests in the Middle East.

Trump has previously used such measures to target countries like China, Brazil, and India, and has frequently bypassed the US Congress in an effort to impose them unilaterally.

"If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?" Trump added when questioned about the issue by CNN, reiterating his willingness to take action if the reports prove true. Trump suggested that China could also purchase oil from the U.S. and Venezuela, with the US offering the commodity at a lower price than Iran.

"China can send their ships to us… to Venezuela... we have a lot of overcapacity, and we'll probably sell [oil] for even less money [than Iran]," Trump said.

China denies claims

China, for its part, has denied these allegations. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington responded by stating, "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue."

Trump’s words are especially significant as he prepares for a visit to China next month. His administration has expressed concerns that Beijing is seeking to expand its influence in the Middle East, particularly as Iran continues to be a key supplier of oil to China.

While China has attempted to position itself as a neutral party in the US-Iran conflict, Trump’s warning signals the growing tension between the two powers.