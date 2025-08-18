Trump vows to eliminate mail-in ballots, voting machines ahead of 2026 midterms President Trump announced plans to sign an executive order banning mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterms, calling for a return to paper ballots to ensure election integrity.

President Donald J. Trump announced on Monday his intent to sign an executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In a detailed statement released on social media, Trump stated, “I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES… We will begin this effort… by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER.”

According to Trump, the executive order will mandate the use of “accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper” ballots. He argued that this method would be faster and more reliable than electronic tabulation systems, which he described as costly and flawed.

Trump wrote, “Voting machines… cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.”

He further stated that mail-in voting is no longer practiced globally, claiming, “We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED.”

The executive order, he said, is intended to “bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.” Trump also asserted that the states function as “agents” of the federal government in the vote-counting process, stating, “They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them… for the good of our country.”

In the same statement, Trump connected the proposed voting changes to broader political concerns, referencing “Open Borders,” “Men Playing in Women’s Sports,” and “WOKE” policies. He said such issues make Democrats “virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM.”

Trump concluded by emphasising what he called the importance of election integrity: “Without fair and honest elections, and strong and powerful borders, you don’t have even a semblance of a country.”

The proposed executive order has not yet been released in full, and no official implementation timeline was provided.

Trump’s announcement echoes his past efforts to cast doubt on election results, including his refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 election, which he falsely claimed was “stolen.” In March 2025, he signed another executive order requiring proof of citizenship to vote and discouraging electronic vote tabulation.