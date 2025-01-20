Trump to take oath as 47th President with two Bibles symbolising personal faith, national heritage | Know why

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

Donald Trump, set to take the oath as the 47th President of the United States, has chosen to use two Bibles during his swearing-in ceremony—each with deep personal and historical significance. This tradition mirrors his 2017 inauguration, where he similarly utilized two Bibles: one that belonged to his mother and another that once graced the inauguration of Abraham Lincoln.

The first Bible, a Revised Standard Version edition from 1953, was gifted to Trump by his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, in 1955 when he graduated from Sunday school at the age of nine. This Bible symbolizes Trump’s personal and familial ties to faith, with his name embossed on its cover and signed by church officials on the inside. It represents the values instilled in him during his upbringing and serves as a reflection of his connection to his religious roots and his family’s legacy.

The second Bible, famously known as the Lincoln Bible, holds a significant place in American history. It was first used during Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration in 1861 and has since been utilized by several presidents, including Barack Obama, who used it for both of his inaugurations. The Lincoln Bible’s inclusion underscores Trump’s attempt to align his presidency with the ideals of unity and leadership that Lincoln represented during one of America’s most divided eras.

According to Trump’s inaugural team, the decision to use these two Bibles is symbolic of his commitment to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” The inclusion of both Bibles highlights the blending of personal faith and national tradition in Trump’s oath-taking, aiming to resonate with the American public and emphasize continuity with the country’s rich heritage.

While the U.S. Constitution does not mandate the use of any religious text for the oath of office, presidents have historically chosen to swear on a Bible to reinforce the solemnity of the moment. For Trump, these two Bibles serve as powerful symbols of his personal journey and his connection to the legacy of American leadership.