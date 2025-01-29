Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Trump administration to revoke student visas of 'Hamas sympathisers,' says White House

The Trump administration has vowed to revoke the student visas of all students considered to be "Hamas sympathisers" within US college campuses, a White House statement has revealed. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Wednesday targeting antisemitism and deporting non-citizen students and resident aliens who took part in pro-Palestinian protests.

Anti-protest crackdown on campus

A White House fact sheet listed steps that will lead the Justice Department to prosecute individuals who engage in terrorist threats, vandalism, arson, and violence against American Jews. Trump vowed a hard line against radical activism on college campuses, declaring:

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you.”

He also reinforced his commitment to revoke immediately the visas for students who favour Hamas and all other extremist, related ideologies.

Legal and policy implications

This action would increase scrutiny regarding campus demonstrations as well as the immigration policies by raising debates of free speech and civil liberties to national security issues. The criteria for determining a "Hamas sympathizer" and how they will be enforced have not yet been defined by the administration.

Also read | Mumbai Court issues non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, two others in Baba Siddique murder case