Mumbai Court issues non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, two others in Baba Siddique murder case

Mumbai Court issues non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi and two others in Baba Siddique murder case

In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder case, a special court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi. The court's decision comes after Mumbai Police recently filed a detailed charge sheet consisting of over 4,000 pages, presenting substantial evidence linking Bishnoi to the high-profile murder.

The court acknowledged the overwhelming evidence against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the murder, which has led to the issuance of the non-bailable warrant. Authorities are now intensifying efforts to apprehend Bishnoi, one of the key suspects in the case.

Court orders warrant for absconding accused

The special judge for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases, B D Shelke, observed that the court believes Bishnoi has either absconded or will not comply with the summons. Therefore, the judge deemed it necessary to issue a standing non-bailable warrant for his arrest. Similar warrants were issued for absconding accused Shubham Lonkar and Mohammad Yasin Akhtar.

Deportation request for Bishnoi

The court also noted that a request for Anmol Bishnoi’s deportation had been made to the competent authority in the United States in connection with another case involving a shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April 2024.

Chargesheet filed against arrested accused

The police have filed a chargesheet against 26 arrested individuals involved in the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister. The murder, which took place on October 12, 2024, occurred outside the office of Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra (East), Mumbai. The three assailants involved in the killing shot Siddique dead.

MCOCA charges against arrested suspects

All arrested individuals in the case are charged under the stringent MCOCA and are currently in judicial custody. Anmol Bishnoi, Lonkar, and Akhtar remain wanted in the case, with authorities intensifying efforts to bring them to justice.

Baba Siddique murder case update

The case, which has attracted significant media attention, involves the alleged killing of social and political figure Baba Siddique. Investigations have led to the identification of several key suspects, including Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be one of the prime conspirators in the murder.

Legal action intensifies

The issuance of the non-bailable warrant indicates the seriousness of the case and the authorities’ determination to apprehend the accused. The court has ordered immediate action to bring the suspects into custody.

