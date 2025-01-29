Haryana govt files case against Kejriwal under Disaster Management Act over Yamuna 'water poisoned' claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting.

The Haryana government has taken strict action against former AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s controversial statement regarding the water supplied to Delhi. The Haryana government has filed a case against Kejriwal in a Sonipat court under the Disaster Management Act.

Revenue Minister Vipul Goyal criticized Kejriwal’s statement as "absurd" and "misleading." He further stated that such irresponsible and baseless remarks should be taken seriously by the Election Commission. Goyal accused Kejriwal of engaging in "cheap politics" by blaming Haryana in such a manner, and confirmed that the Haryana government is pursuing legal action against the Delhi leader.