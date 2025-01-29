Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana govt files case against Kejriwal under Disaster Management Act over Yamuna 'water poisoned' claim

Haryana govt files case against Kejriwal under Disaster Management Act over Yamuna 'water poisoned' claim

The case stemmed from Kejriwal's statements accusing the Haryana government of deliberately polluting the Yamuna, which supplies water to Delhi. His remarks sparked backlash from political opponents and led to legal action in Haryana.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Published : Jan 29, 2025 19:26 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 19:46 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting.

The Haryana government has taken strict action against former AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s controversial statement regarding the water supplied to Delhi. The Haryana government has filed a case against Kejriwal in a Sonipat court under the Disaster Management Act.

Revenue Minister Vipul Goyal criticized Kejriwal’s statement as "absurd" and "misleading." He further stated that such irresponsible and baseless remarks should be taken seriously by the Election Commission. Goyal accused Kejriwal of engaging in "cheap politics" by blaming Haryana in such a manner, and confirmed that the Haryana government is pursuing legal action against the Delhi leader.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement