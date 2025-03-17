Donald Trump signs executive order to dismantle state-funded news agency Voice of America: Report Earlier on March 14, Trump signed an executive order to dismantle seven government offices, including the United States Agency for Global Media, the parent company of Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

In a bold and controversial move, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to dismantle the government-funded news outlet Voice of America (VOA), alleging the agency has long strayed from its mission and promoted divisive narratives, as reported by Fox News.

"Voice of America has been out of step with America for years. It serves as the Voice for Radical America and has pushed divisive propaganda for years now," a senior White House official told Fox News Digital. Signed on Friday, the executive order mandates the closure of seven government entities, including the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) -- the parent body overseeing VOA and other international broadcasters like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

What does the Executive Order read?

"The non-statutory components and functions of the following governmental entities shall be eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law, and such entities shall reduce the performance of their statutory functions and associated personnel to the minimum presence and function required by law," the Executive Order reads.

The US Agency for Global Media and its senior advisor, Kari Lake, said in a statement that the agency is "not salvageable" "From top-to-bottom, this agency is a giant rot and burden to the American taxpayer--a national security risk for this nation--and irretrievably broken. While there are bright spots within the agency with personnel who are talented and dedicated public servants, this is the exception rather than the rule," the statement read.

Other agencies also on radar

The executive order also targets other agencies, including the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service; the US Agency for Global Media; the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution; the Institute of Museum and Library Services; the US Interagency Council on Homelessness; the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund; and the Minority Business Development Agency.

