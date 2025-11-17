Trump says US may have talks with Venezuela President as it builds up military presence in Caribbean The arrival of the USS Gerald R Ford and other warships, announced by the Navy in a statement, marks a major moment in what the administration insists is a counter-drug operation but has been seen as an escalating pressure tactic against Maduro.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the US “may be having some discussions” with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a potential diplomatic avenue as the US further builds up its military presence near the South American country with the arrival of its most advanced aircraft carrier.

Trump didn't offer details about possible discussions

However, Trump didn't offer details about the possible discussions with Maduro, but he said “Venezuela would like to talk."

The development comes at a time when the Trump administration has carried out a series of military strikes against vessels suspected of transporting drugs. The arrival of the USS Gerald R Ford and other warships, announced by the Navy in a statement, marks a major moment in what the administration insists is a counter-drug operation but has been seen as an escalating pressure tactic against Maduro.

We'll see what happens, says Trump on Venezuela

When asked about what he meant when he said Maduro wants to talk, Trump simply said: “What does it mean? You tell me, I don't know.” “I'll talk to anybody," he added a few moments later. "We'll see what happens.”

The Ford rounds off the largest buildup of US firepower in the region in generations. With its arrival, the “Operation Southern Spear" mission includes nearly a dozen Navy ships and about 12,000 sailors and Marines.

The carrier's arrival came as the military announced its latest deadly strike on a small boat it claims was engaged in ferrying illegal drugs. The military's Southern Command posted a video on X on Sunday showing the boat being blown up, an attack it said took place Saturday in international waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean and killed three men. The military did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

With inputs from AP

