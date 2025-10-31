Is US planning military strikes in Venezuela? Here's what Trump says Donald Trump has denied authorising any military strike against Venezuela and rejected reports that claimed Washington was preparing to target Venezuelan military sites. The White House called such reports baseless, insisting any announcements would come directly from Trump.

US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed reports claiming that he had approved military strikes inside Venezuela. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked if he had decided on such action, to which he replied, "no", as per a Bloomberg report. Since early September, the Trump administration has reportedly conducted at least 14 strikes on small boats in the Caribbean and Pacific regions, resulting in several deaths. Officials described these actions as part of a targeted anti-drug operation. Meanwhile, the Miami Herald had reported that Washington was preparing to target Venezuelan military installations, with strikes believed to be imminent.

White House calls reports 'false and misleading'

Reacting to these reports, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said, "Unnamed sources don't know what they are talking about," stressing that any official announcement on the matter would come directly from President Trump. Bloomberg further quoted Trump saying last week that "the land is going to be next" following a series of operations since mid-September on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific.

US deploys destroyers in the region

The United States has deployed guided missile destroyers as part of its broader border security efforts, complementing the aircraft already used in earlier strikes. Last week, the administration confirmed the deployment of a naval strike group, including an aircraft carrier, to Latin America. Officials have described the campaign as part of a counter-drug operation, alleging that the Maduro regime has been complicit in facilitating international narcotics trafficking.

Political divide deepens within Venezuela

As tensions rise, political observers say Venezuela's two main opposition leaders remain divided on whether to support potential US action. President Nicolas Maduro, who faces US indictments over drug trafficking and corruption charges that he denies, accused Trump of seeking to topple his government. Maduro asserted that Venezuela's people and armed forces would "resist any foreign attempt to remove him from power," warning Washington against direct interference.

