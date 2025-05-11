Trump says 'great progress made' in marathon US-China meeting over tariffs, hails 'total reset' Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held an eight-hour meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, marking their first in-person engagement.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump praised talks with China held in Switzerland on Saturday, describing the discussions as "a total reset" conducted in a "friendly, but constructive, manner."

"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to, "Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He added, “We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!” Though he did not provide details, his remarks suggested a positive tone.

Earlier, senior US and Chinese officials concluded the first day of trade negotiations in Geneva, aimed at easing a deepening trade war that has strained global economic stability. Talks are expected to resume on Sunday, according to a source close to the discussions.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for about eight hours in their first in-person session since both countries imposed tariffs exceeding 100 percent on each other’s goods.

No official statements were issued following the day’s talks, and neither side signalled any concrete progress on reducing the tariffs, which have significantly slowed nearly \$600 billion in annual trade. Saturday’s meetings concluded around 8 pm local time at the residence of Switzerland’s ambassador to the UN.

The Geneva talks followed weeks of rising tensions triggered by a wave of US tariffs launched in February, followed by Beijing’s retaliatory measures. The standoff has disrupted supply chains, unsettled financial markets and sparked concerns about a potential global economic downturn.

Though the talks were held at an undisclosed location, observers saw both delegations return after a lunch break to a gated villa in Geneva’s Cologny district, which overlooks Lake Geneva.

Earlier in the day, US officials, including Bessent and Greer, appeared in good spirits as they left their hotel for the talks, wearing red ties and American flag pins. Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation was seen departing their lakeside hotel in tinted Mercedes vans, as runners gathered nearby for a local marathon event.

The US is aiming to reduce its \$295 billion trade deficit with China and push Beijing to abandon what it sees as a mercantilist economic strategy. This would require significant reforms from China, particularly to boost domestic consumption.

China, in turn, is seeking clarity on Washington’s expectations regarding trade purchases, as well as a reduction in tariffs. Beijing also wants to be treated as an equal player in global affairs.

In a Saturday commentary, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency criticised the US for its “reckless abuse of tariffs,” which it said had destabilised the global economy. Still, it welcomed the talks as “a positive and necessary step to resolve disagreements and avert further escalation.”

“Whether the road ahead involves negotiation or confrontation, one thing is clear,” Xinhua stated. “China’s determination to safeguard its development interests is unshakable, and its stance on maintaining the global economic and trade order remains unwavering.”