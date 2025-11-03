Trump plans to restart US nuclear testing: Complete list of deadly weapons US has to blow up the world Donald Trump said his decision came after realising that the US cannot be the only country that does not carry out tests, despite having a massive arsenal.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump once again affirmed his intention to restart nuclear testing in the United States, citing the nuclear ambitions of Russia and China as the main reasons behind the move. He stated that despite possessing enough weapons to “blow up” the world, renewed testing is necessary to match with the actions of its rivals such as Russia and China. While speaking to CBS’s 60 Minutes, Trump claimed that Moscow and Beijing continue testing their nuclear arsenals but do not disclose such activities publicly.

"We have more nuclear weapons than any other country. And I think we should do something about denuclearisation. And I did actually discuss that with both President Putin and President Xi," Trump said.

"We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot. They have some. They have quite a bit," Trump told CBS.

He also stated that his decision came after realising that the US cannot be the only country that does not carry out tests, despite having a massive arsenal.

Complete list of deadly weapons US has now:

Land-Based: Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)

LGM-30G Minuteman III

Currently, the US has 400 Minuteman III missiles in hardened silos across states like Wyoming, Montana, and North Dakota. These LGM-30G Minuteman III missiles carry a single nuclear warhead (either a W78 or W87) and has a range of approximately 13,000 km (over 8,000 miles).

Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD)

This new Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent missile system is currently in development to replace the old Minuteman III fleet beginning around 2029.

Sea-Based: Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs)

Ohio-class Submarines with Trident II D5 Missiles

Cutrrently, the US has 14 nuclear-powered Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). Each of these submarine can carry up to 20 Trident II D5 missiles, and each missile can deliver multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), or warheads (typically four to five) over a range of up to 12,000 km (7,456 miles).

Columbia-class Submarines

Currently, these new submarines are being developed to replace the Ohio-class fleet, with deployment expected in the 2030s.

Air-Based: Strategic Bombers & Gravity Bombs

B-52 Stratofortress

The US operates a fleet of B-52 long-range heavy bombers that are nuclear-capable and can carry nuclear gravity bombs or air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs).

B-2 Spirit

These B-2 Spirit stealth strategic bombers are designed to penetrate enemy air defenses and can deliver nuclear gravity bombs.

B-21 Raider

This B-21 Raider long-range stealth bomber is currently in development to eventually replace both the B-52 and B-2 aircraft.

Nuclear Gravity Bombs

The primary air-delivered weapons are the B61 (multiple modifications exist, including low-yield versions) and the more powerful B83 gravity bombs. Some B61 bombs are also forward-deployed at NATO bases in Europe.

