Trump defends plan to resume US nuclear testing, cites Russia and China's weapons push

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to restart nuclear testing in the United States, saying that Russia and China’s growing nuclear programs leave America with “no choice” but to act. In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump said the US cannot afford to be “the only country that doesn’t test” while others continue to strengthen their nuclear capabilities. The president’s comments came shortly before his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, directing the Department of Defense to “start nuclear testing immediately.” Defending the move, Trump said, “We have more nuclear weapons than any other country. I think we should work towards denuclearization, and I’ve discussed that with both President Putin and President Xi. But we can’t be the only ones not testing.”

He added that while Russia and North Korea continue to conduct nuclear tests, the US has followed a self-imposed pause for decades. “We’re the only country that doesn’t test, and I don’t want to be that country,” he said.

Last US test held in 1992

The United States last conducted a nuclear test in September 1992, during Operation Julin, a series of seven underground detonations. Soon after, the US joined global negotiations for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) an international agreement that bans all nuclear explosions for military or civilian purposes.

Although the US signed the CTBT, it has not ratified it. In total, 187 countries have signed the treaty, and 178 have ratified it.

Trump’s call to resume testing has drawn skepticism from defense circles and lawmakers. On Capitol Hill, Vice Admiral Richard Correll, the nominee to lead US Strategic Command (STRATCOM), told lawmakers that Russia and China have not carried out nuclear explosive tests in recent years.

“I believe the quote was ‘start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis.’ Neither China nor Russia has conducted a nuclear explosive test, so I’m not reading too much into it,” he said during his confirmation hearing.

Russia’s missile test adds to tensions

Trump’s announcement also came amid reports that Russia recently tested its “Burevestnik” missile, a nuclear-powered cruise missile said to have “unlimited range.”

The development has heightened global concerns about a potential new arms race between major nuclear powers.

Trump noted that unlike authoritarian nations, the US discusses such matters openly. “We’re an open society, we talk about it. They don’t have reporters writing about their tests. We do,” he told CBS.