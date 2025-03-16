Trump orders strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen: 'No terrorist force will stop American vessels' Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors in recent times in the Middle East. These attacks have obstructed the traffic of navy and commercial vessels, prompting Trump's latest move.

Trump orders strikes on Houthis in Yemen: US President Donald Trump has ordered a series of airstrikes on the Houthi-held areas in Yemen on Saturday as he seeks Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to cease their attacks on shipping along the vital maritime corridor in the Middle East.

In a social media post, Trump said, "Our brave warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists' bases, leaders, and missile defences to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore navigational freedom."

While asserting that "no terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the waterways of the world," Trump warned Iran to stop supporting the rebel group. He stressed that he will hold Tehran "fully accountable" for the actions of its proxy.

Why Houthi rebels are being targetted?

Notably, Houthis had targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors, during their campaign targeting military and civilian ships between the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in late 2023 and January of this year, when this ceasefire in Gaza took effect.

American airstrikes have come after Trump sent a letter to Iranian leaders in which he proposed to offer a path to restart bilateral talks between the US and Iran on Tehran's advancing nuclear weapons programme. Trump has emphasised that he will not allow it to become operational.

Moreover, Houthis reported explosions in their territory on Saturday evening, saying that at least 18 civilians were killed.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that airstrikes on Houthi targets are expected to continue.

US deploys USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group

The USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group, which includes the carrier, three Navy destroyers, and one cruiser, is in the Red Sea and was part of Saturday's mission. The USS Georgia cruise missile submarine has also been operating in the region.

