Trump, Musk reconnect at memorial for Charlie Kirk after bitter social media war US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reunited at the memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona. The two billionaires had engaged in a public war of words on social media.

At a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, were seen together once again this time shaking hands. The event took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands gathered to honor the late Kirk, who passed away on September 10 at Utah Valley University. The White House shared a photo of Trump and Musk at the event, showing the two men briefly speaking before Trump motioned Musk away. Their appearance together was all the more surprising given the months of tension that had unfolded between the two.

From allies to bitter rivals

Trump and Musk were once considered an inseparable pair. During the 2020 election, Musk was one of Trump's most vocal supporters in the business world, and the two shared a symbiotic relationship. Musk used his influence to back Trump's re-election bid, while Trump offered Musk unprecedented access to government agencies. However, cracks in their alliance began to show after Musk publicly criticised Trump’s controversial tax policy, known as the "big beautiful bill."

The situation quickly escalated into a full-scale war of words between the two billionaires on social media, with Musk even claiming that if he hadn’t helped Trump during the 2020 election, the Republican leader would have lost. The public feud intensified when Musk brought up the "Epstein files," an issue that would prove to be a defining point of the rift.

In one post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk questioned how Americans could trust Trump if he didn’t release the files connected to the disgraced financier Epstein. Musk’s comment sparked widespread debate, and in a reply to a user, he signaled his full commitment to making the release of the files a central goal of his newly established political party, the “American Party.”

Trump and Musk dance and the breakup

The two billionaires made headlines in January 2025 when they shared a moment of celebration at a New Year's party after Trump secured his second presidential term. At the event, Trump appointed Musk as the head of the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE). However, just a few months later, the relationship took another dramatic turn. Trump’s announcement of the "Big Beautiful Bill," which Musk strongly opposed, seemed to mark the end of their partnership for good. The bill—one of Trump’s key legislative priorities was criticised by Musk for its lack of alignment with his economic principles, leading to a bitter fallout between the two men.