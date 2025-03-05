Trump mentions Zelenskyy's 'important' letter in address to joint Congress session: Here's what it says US President Donald Trump acknowledged that he received a letter from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying, "I appreciate that he sent this letter."

During his address to the joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday (local time), US President Donald Trump mentioned a letter he received from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Acknowledging Zelenskyy's letter, Trump said, "I appreciate that he sent this letter," adding, "We had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace."

Trump said that Zelenskyy, in the letter, said, "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get peace that lasts. We do value how much America has done to help Ukraine to maintain its sovereignty and independence."

Here's Trump's remarks on Zelenskyy's letter during his address

Trump also claimed that Zelenskyy, in his letter, wrote, "Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you (Trump)."