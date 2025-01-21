Trump inauguration: Jaishankar gets front row seat, marks significant upgrade in official protocol

Follow us on Image Source : S. JAISHANKAR/X ACCOUNT S. Jaishankar

In what comes as a major indication of strong India-US ties under incoming President Donald Trump, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was offered a seat in the front row alongside Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa. It marks a significant upgrade in official protocol. Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is seated two rows behind.

Earlier, Jaishankar said that he was "privileged" to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the US president.

In a post on X, he said, "Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington, DC."

"Attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St. John’s Church this morning," he added.

He also carried a letter from PM Modi for US President Donald Trump. Jaishankar represented PM Modi as his special envoy at President Trump's inaugural function on Monday, the sources said.

In his US visit, EAM on Sunday held meetings with his counterparts from Australia and Japan here during which they discussed bilateral issues and those pertaining to QUAD.

An initiative of the Donald Trump administration in its first term, QUAD comprises Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

The outgoing Joe Biden administration elevated it to the leadership level.

A QUAD ministerial is expected to be the first order of business in terms of international meetings for Marco Rubio once he is confirmed by the US Congress and sworn in as the Secretary of State, which is reflective of the importance given to this grouping by the second term of the Trump administration.