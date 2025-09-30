Eight key Muslim nations, including Pakistan and Turkey, back Trump's Gaza peace plan White House has released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Eight key Muslim-majority nations, including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, on Tuesday expressed support for a plan put forward by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza. Foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Turkey, in a joint statement, welcomed Trump's proposals to end the Gaza conflict and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.

The countries expressed confidence in Trump's "leadership and sincere efforts" to end the war in Gaza, and asserted their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.

Nations welcome a comprehensive plan to end the conflict

The ministers welcomed the US President's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the conflict, rebuild Gaza, and advance peace in the Middle East. They also praised his commitment to block any Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

In their statement, the ministers affirmed their "readiness to engage positively and constructively" with the United States and other parties to finalise and implement the agreement. They also emphasised the importance of their partnership with Washington in securing regional peace and stability.

The eight nations outlined their vision for a comprehensive deal, which includes: Unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Prevention of Palestinian displacement, Release of hostages, Security guarantees for all parties, Full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and Integration of Gaza with the West Bank.

The ministers stressed that any lasting solution must be based on a two-state framework, in which Gaza is "fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law."

They described this approach as essential to achieving long-term regional stability and security.

White House releases Trump's Gaza peace plan

White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The peace plans further stated that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

The point plan states that once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

