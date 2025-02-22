Trump fires Joint Chiefs chairman CQ Brown, nominates Lt. Gen. Dan Caine in Pentagon shake-up President Trump has fired Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown in a dramatic Pentagon shake-up, nominating Lt. Gen. Dan Caine as his replacement. The move, just 16 months into Brown’s tenure, is part of Trump’s efforts to reshape military leadership.

In a stunning shake-up at the Pentagon, President Donald Trump on Friday fired Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, removing the highly respected officer just 16 months into his tenure. The move is part of what sources describe as Trump’s broader effort to reshape military leadership and eliminate officials who emphasise diversity and equity within the armed forces.

Brown's firing and Trump's praise

Despite his sudden dismissal, Brown, who was the second Black officer in history to hold the position, received praise from Trump in an official statement.

"I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family," Trump posted on social media.

Nomination of Lt. Gen. Dan Caine

Trump announced that he has selected Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine as Brown’s replacement. Caine, a career Air Force officer, will now await Senate confirmation for the top military position.

Impact on the Pentagon and Congress

Brown's departure is expected to cause significant disruptions within the Pentagon, where he was deeply involved in US military strategy in Ukraine and the escalating Middle East conflict. His removal comes despite strong backing from key congressional leaders and his regular meetings with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who took over the role just four weeks ago.

Notably, Brown and Trump had shared what was seen as a cordial interaction at the Army-Navy football game in December, where they were seated next to each other for a time. However, the firing signals a major shift in Trump’s military leadership strategy as he reshapes the Pentagon’s top ranks.

The decision is expected to spark political and military debates over the future direction of the U.S. military and the impact of Trump’s leadership changes.