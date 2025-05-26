Trump delays 50 per cent tariff on European Union until July: 'My privilege to do so' Earlier, Trump had threatened to impose the 50 per cent tariff beginning June 1, arguing that the EU was "being difficult" and that trade discussions were "going nowhere."

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has agreed to extend trade negotiations with the European Union until July 9. As part of this extension, he will postpone the planned 50 per cent tariff on EU goods, originally set to take effect on June 1, in order to allow time for a potential trade agreement with the bloc.

Trump said that the request was granted after he had a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who had told the President that she "wants to get down to serious negotiations," according to the US president's retelling.

'I agreed to the extension'

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Trump's Truth Social post

Trump, while briefing the media in Morristown, New Jersey before returning to Washington, said "I told anybody that would listen, they have to do that." Von der Leyen, Trump said, vowed to "rapidly get together and see if we can work something out."

Trump had threatened to impose 50 per cent tariff on EU goods

Earlier, in a social media post, Trump had threatened to impose 50 per cent tariff on EU goods, complaining that the 27-member bloc had been "very difficult to deal with" on trade and that negotiations were "going nowhere." Those tariffs would have kicked in starting June 1.

The President of the European Commission had earlier said in a social media post that the European Union was prepared to finalise a trade agreement with the United States and was eager to accelerate negotiations.

For her part, von der Leyen said the EU and the US "share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship.” "Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively," she said. "To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9."

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: Putin has narrow escape as Ukrainian drone targets his helicopter in Russia’s Kursk region

Also Read: At least 20 dead, over 150 injured in Pakistan’s Punjab province after severe storm, heavy rainfall