At least 20 dead, over 150 injured in Pakistan's Punjab province after severe storm, heavy rainfall

Islamabad:

At least 20 people were killed and more than 150 injured in Pakistan’s Punjab province after powerful windstorms and heavy rains struck on Saturday evening, officials said. The intense storm disrupted road and air traffic, damaged infrastructure, and led to widespread power outages.

According to the government, most fatalities occurred due to the collapse of weak structures or individuals being trapped under fallen billboards.

"At least 20 people, including children, were killed and over 150 injured in various parts of Punjab in incidents related to powerful windstorms and heavy rains," the provincial government stated on Sunday.

Flooding and tree falls reported across the region

The storm also affected the capital, Islamabad, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, causing significant damage to crops and power lines. However, no deaths were reported in those areas.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by storms led to water accumulation in several low-lying areas, while trees were uprooted at multiple locations, adding to the destruction.

Flight narrowly avoids disaster in Lahore

A private airline flight, FL-842, traveling from Karachi to Lahore narrowly avoided disaster after encountering severe turbulence while attempting to land at Lahore airport.

Videos of terrified passengers reciting Quranic verses and praying for safety went viral on social media. Unable to land due to turbulent weather, air traffic control instructed the pilot to return to Karachi.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab, three deaths were reported each in Lahore and Jhelum. Two people lost their lives in both Sialkot and Muzaffargarh. Additionally, one fatality was reported each in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Multan, Rajanpur, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Jhang, Gujranwala, and Layyah.

Most of the victims died due to the collapse of house walls and roofs or from falling trees.

