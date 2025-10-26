Trump dances his way into Malaysia, kicks off Asean summit | WATCH US President Donald Trump landed in Malaysia on Sunday to attend the ASEAN Summit, surprising onlookers with a brief dance during a traditional welcome ceremony.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump began his Asia tour on a lively note after arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday. As Air Force One landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Trump was received with military honours, an escort by Malaysian fighter jets, and crowds waving US and Malaysian flags.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, along with senior ministers and officials, welcomed Trump on the tarmac.

Trump’s surprise dance delights crowd

In a lighthearted moment, Trump joined a group of traditional Malaysian dancers performing near the red carpet. The US President smiled, waved his arms to the rhythm of the music, and even held two small flags from the audience while posing for photos. Anwar Ibrahim joined in briefly, drawing cheers and laughter from the gathered crowd. The moment quickly went viral on social media, marking an unusually relaxed start to Trump’s diplomatic visit.

Peace and trade talks

After the brief ceremony, Trump and Anwar drove together to the ASEAN Summit venue, where Trump is expected to sign a bilateral trade deal with Malaysia and take part in regional discussions. Ahead of his arrival, Trump posted on social media that he would “sign the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival,” referring to the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement that he helped broker.

Trump’s attendance at the ASEAN Summit is notable as he had skipped the event several times during his first term. During the Malaysia leg of his tour, Trump is also scheduled to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines.

Before landing in Kuala Lumpur, Trump made a brief refuelling stop in Qatar, where he met Gulf leaders involved in the Gaza ceasefire talks. From Malaysia, Trump will head to Japan for talks with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and then to South Korea for a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at addressing the ongoing US-China trade war.

A potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not been ruled out. South Korea’s reunification minister said there was a “considerable chance” of such a meeting, while Kim has indicated he is “open” to talks if Washington shows flexibility on its denuclearisation stance.