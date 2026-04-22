Trump claims Iran halts execution of eight women protesters at his request: 'I very much appreciate it'

Washington:

A major development has emerged amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East as US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has suspended the execution of eight women protesters who were facing the death penalty. Posting on Truth Social, Trump described it as "very good news" and said the punishment of the protesters had been put on hold following his intervention.

According to Trump, four of the eight women will be released immediately, while the remaining four will serve a one-month prison term instead of facing execution. He said Iran's leadership accepted his request and cancelled the proposed punishment. Trump also expressed gratitude to Iran and its leaders for considering his appeal.

Iran yet to confirm Trump's claim

Despite Trump's announcement, there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities. International observers are awaiting clarity on whether the decision was indeed taken after Trump's involvement or if internal or diplomatic factors played a role. The absence of an official statement has raised questions about the authenticity of the claim.

With Middle East tensions already heightened, this development has drawn global attention. Human rights organisations are closely monitoring the situation, as Iran has faced criticism in the past for its harsh actions against protesters, especially women.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL)Trump's post on Truth Social.

Iran rejects Trump's 'seriously fractured' leadership claim

On Wednesday, Iran strongly rejected the comment made by Trump in his ceasefire extension announcement, alleging that the Iranian leadership is "seriously fractured", accusing him of spreading falsehoods and engaging in propaganda. Responding to the claim, Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy of Communications and Information Dissemination in the office of the President of Iran, said that assertions of division among Iran's leadership are part of an "enemy's unplayed political and propaganda game."

In a post on X, Tabatabaei emphasised unity within the country, stating, "The line of discord and division among the country's highest officials is the enemy's unplayed political and propaganda game against Iran. The unity and consensus among the field, the street, and diplomacy these days is unprecedented and exemplary."

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