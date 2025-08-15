Trump claims India's oil tariffs prompted Russia to initiate talks ahead of Alaska summit with Putin US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a key summit in Alaska to discuss the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with both leaders expressing their positions ahead of the meeting.

New Delhi:

A high-profile summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Friday in Alaska. With the ongoing Ukraine conflict dominating the agenda, both leaders have shared their positions ahead of the meeting.

Trump claims India's tariffs prompted Russia to seek dialogue

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, President Trump made a bold claim that US has imposed tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, forcing Moscow to engage in diplomatic talks. Trump explained that India, Russia’s second-largest buyer of oil, had to stop importing Russian oil due to these tariffs. “I think everything has an impact,” Trump said. “When I told India they would be charged tariffs for buying Russian oil, they had to halt imports.” He added that Russia then reached out to schedule the meeting, emphasising the loss of their “second-largest customer” and potentially their largest, China, played a key role in Russia’s decision.

India rejects Trump's claims, cites economic reasons for continued oil imports

Contrary to Trump’s statement, India clarified on Thursday that it has not stopped purchasing Russian oil. Indian officials emphasized that imports are continuing purely based on economic considerations, despite US tariff threats. India remains one of Russia’s major oil buyers, alongside China, which is Russia’s top purchaser.

Putin praises Trump's efforts to end the Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged and praised President Trump’s active efforts to resolve the Ukraine war. In a Kremlin-released video, Putin stated that the Trump administration is working sincerely and actively to end hostilities and reach an agreement beneficial to all parties. He also hinted at the potential for a nuclear arms control deal with the US that could establish lasting peace between the two countries, across Europe, and globally.

Trump's firm stance on Ukraine and Putin

Speaking at the White House, President Trump declared that Putin would not “mess” with him. He acknowledged Putin’s desire for full control over Ukraine but insisted that such ambitions would not materialize while he is President. “This is a war that should never have happened,” Trump said. “If I weren’t President, he would have taken over all of Ukraine. But I’m the President, and he’s not going to play games with me.” Trump had earlier warned Russia of “very serious consequences” if Putin refused to agree to end the conflict during the talks.

Summit schedule and expectations

The Kremlin announced that the Trump-Putin meeting will begin at 11:30 AM local time in Alaska. Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov informed the press that the summit will start with a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, followed by a session with their respective delegations. The event will conclude with a joint press conference.

Global eyes on Alaska Summit amid rising tensions

As the world watches closely, the outcomes of this diplomatic engagement could significantly influence the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict and broader international relations.