Trump claims Canada 'considering' becoming 51st US state for Golden Dome System Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had said that his government is talking to the US about joining President Donald Trump's future Golden Dome missile defense program.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Canada could be included in his proposed 'Golden Dome' missile defense system for free, but if it agreed to become the 51st state of the United States. Otherwise, he warned, it would cost Canada USD 61 billion.

Trump also claimed that Canada is "considering" a highly unusual proposal to become the 51st state of the United States in return for free access to his envisioned USD 175 billion Golden Dome missile defense system.

'ZERO DOLLARS if they become...'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )

Canadian officials have not yet issued any official response to Donald Trump's recent statement.

What has Canada said about Golden Dome Missile System?

Last week, Trump announced the Golden Dome missile defense program—a $175 billion multilayered initiative that aims to deploy US weapons in space for the first time.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged that his government is in talks with the US bout joining President Trump's future Golden Dome missile defense program. "Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is a good to have protections in place for Canadians," Carney said.

Carney confirmed he's had talks with Trump about it and said there are discussions with senior officials. Trump said the Canadian government had contacted his administration indicating it wants to join the program and that he will work with Ottawa to ensure it contributes its "fair share."

What is Golden Dome?

Golden Dome is envisioned to include ground- and space-based capabilities to detect and stop missiles at all four major stages of a potential attack: detecting and destroying them before a launch, intercepting them in their earliest stage of flight, stopping them midcourse in the air, or halting them in the final minutes as they descend toward a target.

The system is expected to counter intercontinental threats from nations like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

