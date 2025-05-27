Trump admin mulls mandatory social media vetting for foreign students, freezes new visa appointments: Report The move marks a significant escalation in existing efforts and has already prompted the administration to pause the scheduling of new student visa interviews at US embassies and consular sections worldwide.

Washington:

The Trump administration is considering a major expansion of its immigration vetting policies by requiring all foreign students applying to study in the United States to undergo mandatory social media screening, according to a report by Politico, which cited a cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The move marks a significant escalation in existing efforts and has already prompted the administration to pause the scheduling of new student visa interviews at US embassies and consular sections worldwide.

Student visa appointments on hold

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days,” the cable states. The term “septel” refers to a separate telegram, as commonly used in State Department communication.

If implemented, the policy could slow down the already lengthy student visa process and have serious implications for US universities, many of which rely on foreign students as a key revenue source.

Although the cable does not explicitly detail what the expanded vetting would look for, it references executive orders tied to counterterrorism and efforts to combat antisemitism. Previous social media screening efforts had mainly targeted returning students suspected of participating in pro-Palestinian protests, particularly those opposing Israeli actions in Gaza, Politico reported.