Trump asks Elon Musk's SpaceX to rescue stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore from space

Follow us on Image Source : AP NASA astronauts Sunita Williams (Left) and Butch Wilmore.

US President Donald Trump announced that he has directed billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring back NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for nearly eight months.

The two astronauts went into space aboard the Boeing Starliner capsule on June 5 last year for what was expected to be an eight-to-ten-day mission. However, technical issues have left them stuck in orbit far beyond the planned duration, sparking growing concerns about their health and well-being. On Tuesday, Trump launched a scathing attack on the Joe Biden administration, accusing it of virtually "abandoning" the astronauts in space. He also praised Williams and Wilmore, calling them "brave" for their resilience in this prolonged mission.

Trump's direction to SpaceX

Taking to his social media site TRUTH, Trump wrote, "I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to “go get” the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. They have been waiting for many months on @Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!! (sic).

Elon Musk's reaction

On August 4, 2024, NASA had decided to bring back the Boeing Starliner capsule remotely, leaving astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station for an extended stay. Now, SpaceX has been tasked with their rescue, following an intervention by former US President Donald Trump. Elon Musk confirmed the news on X, stating, "The President has asked SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the International Space Station as soon as possible. We will do so. Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long."

Sunita Williams steps out on spacewalk

On January 16 this year, Indian-origin Sunita Williams stepped out on her first spacewalk since arriving at the International Space Station more than seven months ago. As per reports, she had to tackle some overdue outdoor repair work alongside NASA's Nick Hague. They emerged as the orbiting lab sailed 260 miles above Turkmenistan. It was the first spacewalk by NASA astronauts since an aborted one last summer. US spacewalks were put on hold after water leaked into the airlock from the cooling loop for an astronaut's suit. NASA said the problem has been fixed.

(With AP inputs)

