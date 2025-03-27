Trump announces 'permanent' 25 per cent tariffs on imported cars | Here's what it means Tariffs on imported cars: The tax increase, scheduled to be implemented on April 2 with collection starting on April 3, may result in higher costs for automakers and a decline in sales.

Tariffs on imported cars: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 'permanent' 25 per cent tariff on all automobile imports , a decision the White House argues will promote domestic manufacturing but may also financially strain automakers reliant on global supply chains. The tariffs will come into effect on April 2, with collection starting on April 3.

The White House anticipates that the tariffs will generate USD 100 billion in annual revenue. However, the move could be complex, as even US automakers rely on globally sourced components. The tariffs will affect nearly half of all vehicles sold in the country, including American brands manufactured abroad. This broad measure is intended to encourage car manufacturers to expand production within the United States.

According to a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the new tariffs would cover both finished vehicles and auto parts. These tariffs would be in addition to existing taxes and are legally grounded in a 2019 Commerce Department investigation conducted during Trump's first term, citing national security concerns.

'This is permanent'

"This will continue to spur growth. We will effectively be charging a 25 per cent tariff," Trump told reporters. To underscore his seriousness about the tariffs directive he signed, Trump said, "This is permanent."

The tax hike starting April means automakers could face higher costs and lower sales, though Trump argues that the tariffs will lead to more factories opening in the United States and the end of what he judges to be a 'ridiculous' supply chain in which auto parts and finished vehicles are manufactured across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trump has consistently maintained that imposing tariffs on auto imports would be a hallmark of his presidency, arguing that the resulting costs would push manufacturers to shift production to the United States while also contributing to reducing the budget deficit.

Last year, the United States imported nearly 8 million cars and light trucks worth USD 244 billion, with Mexico, Japan, and South Korea being the leading suppliers. Additionally, auto parts imports exceeded USD 197 billion, mainly sourced from Mexico, Canada, and China, according to the Commerce Department.

25 pc tariffs on foreign cars: What does it mean?

Impact on revenue: The White House anticipates that the tariffs will generate approximately USD 100 billion annually. While the administration argues that this revenue could help reduce the budget deficit and bolster American industries. However, experts caution that higher costs may dampen consumer demand and slow economic growth.

Price hike: If the taxes are fully passed onto consumers, the average auto price on an imported vehicle could jump by USD 12,500, a sum that could feed into overall inflation. With the average new car price already nearing USD 49,000, middle-class buyers may find it increasingly difficult to afford new vehicles.

Shift in Manufacturing: The Trump administration asserts that the tariffs will encourage automakers to relocate production to the US, thereby creating jobs. Trump pointed to Hyundai's USD 5.8 billion steel plant in Louisiana as evidence that his policies are yielding results.

Effect on automakers: Both US and foreign car manufacturers depend on global supply networks, sourcing components from countries like Mexico, Canada, and Asia. Automakers now face the dilemma of either absorbing higher costs, passing them on to consumers, or restructuring production, a process that could take years.

Potential trade retaliation: The tariffs may escalate global trade tensions, prompting other countries to implement countermeasures. The European Union has already threatened a 50 per cent tariff on US spirits, to which Trump responded with the possibility of a 200 per cent tax on European alcoholic beverages.

Trade consequences: Economists caution that these tariffs could contribute to inflation and reduce consumer options. They are a key component of Trump's wider economic strategy, which also includes tariffs on steel, aluminum, semiconductors, and energy products.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: Four US soldiers, who went missing in Lithuania, have died, says NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Also Read: South Korea wildfires claim 24 lives, destroy 300 structures, including ancient Buddhist Temple