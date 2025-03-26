Four US soldiers, who went missing in Lithuania, have died, says NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the four US soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have died. He said, "This is really terrible news." According to a statement by the US military, the soldiers were conducting scheduled tactical training.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday said that four US soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have died. Rutte said, during a trip to Warsaw, that his thoughts were with their families and with the United States. “The news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania. This is still early news, so we do not know the details. This is really terrible news, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones," Rutte told reporters in Warsaw.

Here's what the US military said

Earlier, the US military said that the US Army soldiers had gone missing at a training area outside of Lithuania's capital. According to a statement from US Army Europe and Africa public affairs in Wiesbaden, Germany, the soldiers were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that four US soldiers and a vehicle were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon during an exercise at the General Silvestras Zukauskas training ground in Pabrade, a town located less than 10 kilometres from the border with Belarus.

The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are all NATO members and have often had chilly ties with Russia, a key ally of Belarus, since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990.

Relations soured further over Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

(With inputs from AP)